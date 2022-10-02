Left Menu

Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:12 IST
Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.

Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" the best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv.

