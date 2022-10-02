Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 19:12 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Sunday.
Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" the best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kyiv.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Vladimir
- Ukrainians
- Jens
- Ukraine
- Russian
- NATO
- Meet Press
- Kyiv
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden meets families of Russian-held detainees Griner, Whelan
US media praises Modi for telling Putin this is not the time for war in Ukraine
Military intel chief says Putin can't achieve Ukraine goal
India, China expressing concern about Ukraine war reflective of global worries, says Blinken
Britain says Ukraine continues its offensive in northeast