Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU of Gurugram hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-10-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:23 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said. Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav has left Lucknow for Delhi, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said.

According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. He has been under treatment in the hospital since August 22, the sources said. The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, ''Received the news of Mulayam Singh ji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery.'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health.'' ''Hope Shri Mulayam Singh ji is back to best health soon,'' RLD president Jayant Singh said on Twitter.

