Cong Prez polls: Deepender Hooda, Naseer Hussain, Gourav Vallabh resign as spokespersons to campaign for Kharge

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:51 IST
File photo Image Credit: ANI
Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gourav Vallabh have resigned as party spokespersons to campaign for AICC presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.

MPs Hooda and Hussain, along with Vallabh, participated in a press conference with Kharge who launched his campaign for the election on Sunday.

Vallabh said he along with Hooda and Hussain resigned as Congress spokespersons, and will campaign for Kharge in the AICC president polls.

He said they had taken the step to ensure fairness in the polls for the party's top post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

