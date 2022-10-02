Cong Prez polls: Deepender Hooda, Naseer Hussain, Gourav Vallabh resign as spokespersons to campaign for Kharge
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:10 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 20:51 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gourav Vallabh have resigned as party spokespersons to campaign for AICC presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.
MPs Hooda and Hussain, along with Vallabh, participated in a press conference with Kharge who launched his campaign for the election on Sunday.
Vallabh said he along with Hooda and Hussain resigned as Congress spokespersons, and will campaign for Kharge in the AICC president polls.
He said they had taken the step to ensure fairness in the polls for the party's top post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CM Bommai targets Cong MLA Priyank Kharge for not "favouring" development of K K region
Rajasthan political crisis: Kharge meets Gehlot, underlines need for 'discipline' in party
Rajasthan Congress crisis: Sonia Gandhi directs Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to hold one-on-one talks with miffed MLAs
Rajasthan political crisis: Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today
Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, Ajay Maken to submit report to Sonia Gandhi on Rajasthan political crisis