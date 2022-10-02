Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: NATION DEL74 PM-LD GEOSPATIAL PM to inaugurate UN World Geospatial Information Congress on Oct 11 New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the UN World Geospatial Information Congress (UNWGIC) on October 11 in Hyderabad where India is set to showcase the strides it has made in the sector over the past several years.

DEL71 UP-3RDLD MULAYAM Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU of Gurugram hospital Gurugram/Lucknow: Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said. DEL76 CONG-SPOKESPERSONS-RESIGN Cong Prez polls: Deepender Hooda, Naseer Hussain, Gourav Vallabh resign as spokespersons to campaign for Kharge New Delhi: Congress leaders Deepender Hooda, Syed Naseer Hussain and Gourav Vallabh have resigned as party spokespersons to campaign for AICC presidential poll candidate Mallikarjun Kharge.

DEL69 JK-3RDLD ATTACK Cop killed, CRPF jawan injured in militant attack in J-K's Pulwama Srinagar: A policeman was killed and a CRPF jawan injured when militants attacked a security forces team in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.

DEL77 THAROOR-2NDLD INTERVIEW Open to public debate between Cong prez poll candidates, will evoke people's interest in party: Tharoor New Delhi: Set for an electoral face-off with Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge for the party president's post, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday said he would be open to the idea of a public debate between the candidates as it would evoke people's interest in the party similar to the recent British Conservative Party leadership race.

BOM27 MH-CM-THREAT-LD SECURITY Intelligence dept gets input about threat to Maha CM's life; security beefed up Mumbai: Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday.

DEL62 PB-MOOSEWALA-GANGSTER-2NDLD-ESCAPE Gangster Deepak Tinu, accused in Moosewala murder case, escapes from custody; cop sacked Chandigarh: Gangster Deepak Tinu, one of the accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, escaped from police custody in Mansa district, in a major embarrassment for Punjab Police which sacked the officer incharge and arrested him.

MDS18 KA-CM-RAHUL GANDHI Bommai ridicules Rahul Gandhi, says no need to talk about 'Nakli Gandhis' Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday called Rahul Gandhi and his family as 'fake Gandhis' and preferred not to discuss about them on Gandhi Jayanti.

DEL66 TAIWAN-INDIA-GER-LD-INTERVIEW India, Taiwan need to join hands to fend off ''expansion of autocracy'': Taiwanese Envoy New Delhi: India and Taiwan are threatened by ''authoritarianism'' and it is high time for both sides to engage in ''strategic collaboration'', Taipei's de-facto Ambassador Baushuan Ger said on Sunday while referring to the possible implications of China's belligerent military behaviour for the region. By Manash Pratim Bhuyan BOM28 MH-LD VANDE MATARAM-GREETING Say 'Vande Mataram' on phone calls instead of 'Hello': Maha govt tells people; Cong to use 'Jai Baliraja' and 'Ram Ram' greeting Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Sunday launched a campaign appealing to people to say ''Vande Mataram'' while receiving phone calls instead of the customary “Hello”.

CAL15 WB-DURGA PUJA-SAPTAMI Lakhs throng pandals in Bengal on Maha Saptami Kolkata: Braving overcast skies and intermittent rains, lakhs of people hit the brightly illuminated streets in the city and elsewhere in West Bengal on Maha Saptami to see the exquisitely crafted idols of the goddess and her progeny. CAL12 BH-AGRI MINISTER-LD RESIGN Bihar's agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh resigns Patna: Bihar agriculture minister Sudhakar Singh, who often embarrassed the Nitish Kumar government by his outspokenness, tendered his resignation, his father and state RJD president Jagadanand Singh said on Sunday. FOREIGN FGN47 MALDIVES-INDIA-KWATRA Foreign Secretary Kwatra calls on Maldives President Solih; holds substantive discussions on bilateral ties Male: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Sunday called on Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held substantive discussions on bilateral relations, including on progress of ongoing development projects in the archipelagic state located in the Indian Ocean.

FGN45 UN-GANDHI Gandhi's life reveal timeless pathway to more tolerant world, sadly our world is not living up to his values: Guterres United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it is sad the world is not living up to the values embodied by Mahatma Gandhi and urged nations to defeat the challenges of poverty, racism, and rising hate speech by embracing his values and working across borders to build a more peaceful future for all. By Yoshita Singh PTI CJ CJ

