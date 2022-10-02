Nadda exhorts party cadre to work for repeating BJP govt in upcoming HP assembly polls

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda here on Sunday exhorted the party cadre to be ready for the 'Mission Repeat' in 2022 Assembly elections in the state. The election for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly is due later this year. In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP won 44 seats while the Congress secured 21 seats and others got 3 seats.

Nadda reached Hamirpur to attend the BJP's district level meeting.

The meeting was presided over by BJP state chief Suresh Kashyap and National Vice President Saudan Singh, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, and District chief Baldev Sharma were also present in the meeting.

There was extensive discussion regarding the upcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally to be held in Bilaspur on October 5.

Singh said it is a matter of great honour that Nadda and Thakur have come here to take a meeting regarding the Prime Minister's rally.

Expressing happiness over the prime minister's Himachal visit, Nadda said the tour would be fantastic and helpful for the party.

He also gave tips to the party workers to make Modi's rally a success.

HP BJP chief Kashyap also took stock of the ground situation from all the divisional presidents of the district.

Nadda also exhorted party workers to adopt Swadeshi and purchase khadi during the khadi pakhwara.

He made purchases from a Khadi shop located at Gandhi Chowk on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, National Vice President Saudan Singh, and State President Suresh Kashyap were also present on this occasion.

''We should use Khadi in our daily activities,'' the CM told the BJP workers present on the occasion.

All the leaders bought 5 metres of Khadi cloth from the shop to make and promote Khadi's kurta-pajama, a party woeker said. Nadda said that Khadi Village Industries is doing a big business of 1.15 lakh crore in the country.

This is possible only because of the massive efforts of the Prime Minister, who inspired the general public to use it, he added. PTI CORR DJI RCJ

