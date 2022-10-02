Left Menu

Mumbai Cong holds yatra; Digvijaya, Sena, SP leaders take part

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:38 IST
Mumbai Cong holds yatra; Digvijaya, Sena, SP leaders take part
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena and Samajwadi Party workers as well as members of several organisations on Sunday joined a 'yatra' of the Mumbai Congress against divisive forces.

The march was held between August Kranti Maidan and the statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Mantralaya.

Among those who attended were Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh, Mahatma Gandhi Foundation chief Tushar Gandhi, Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, SP leader Abu Asim Azmi and Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap.

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said all outfits participated in the march except All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who he said were ''B teams of the Bharatiya Janata Party'', and those part of the Eknath Shinde faction.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams continue to work towards recovery

NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams cont...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022