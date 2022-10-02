Left Menu

In a first, 99 youngsters witness dignitaries paying tributes to Gandhi, Shastri in Parliament

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:38 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:38 IST
In a first, 99 youngsters witness dignitaries paying tributes to Gandhi, Shastri in Parliament
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, 99 youths selected from schools and colleges across India witnessed dignitaries paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Sunday on their birth anniversaries in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Out of them, 30 selected participants spoke about the contributions of national leaders in the development of the country and reiterated the principles and ideals of their lives. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Speaker Om Birla and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were among those who offered floral tributes on the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Shastri.

According to the Lok Sabha secretariat, Birla said the philosophies, ideals and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri transcend time and geographical barriers and will remain relevant forever.

At a time when world was going through World War II and nuclear weapons were a real threat, Mahatma Gandhi gave us freedom through non-violence, said Birla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

NASA adds two astronauts to Boeing Starliner-1 launch to Space Station

 United States
2
Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flight | Watch

Debris ends up on NASA's Ingenuity Mars Helicopter's foot during latest flig...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble telescope; Rocket Lab to fire up first tests of new engine next year - CEO and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX to study ways to boost orbit of Hubble te...

 Global
4
NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams continue to work towards recovery

NASA's CAPSTONE remains in stable condition on track to the Moon; teams cont...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022