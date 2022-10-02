Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik launches Jan Sampark Padyatra from Bhubaneswar

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) President Naveen Patnaik launched the party's month-long "Jana Sampark Padyatra" on the occasion of 'Gandhi Jayanti' on Sunday from Bhubaneswar. Addressing the party workers Patnaik said, "On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, the Biju Janata Dal is starting annual 'Jana Sampark Padyatra' from Bhubaneswar, it will move across the state, we seek all cooperation to make it successful."

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Amar Patnaik told ANI that during the Padyatra, Biju Janata Dal workers and leaders would reach out to every household to apprise them about the development and welfare programmes of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led state government. "The Padyatra will be organised across the state starting from ward, panchayat, town and assembly segment, every leader and worker of the party will go to the people and inform them about the development work across the sectors, that has been done by the State Government, will also take feedback from them to strengthen it further," said Debi Mishra, Vice-President of BJD.

"Besides that, social welfare programs like blood donation camps plantation drives etc will also be organised during this month-long Padyatra," Mishra added. During this month-long padayatra, BJD will celebrate 'Gandhi Jayanti' and 'Shastri Jayanti' on October 2, the birth anniversary of Utkalmani Gopbandhu Dash on October 9 and the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11.

The Congress will also launch its "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in Odisha from October 31. (ANI)

