Rajnath calls up SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, inquires about his father's health

Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on him.In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone and inquired about his well-being.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 21:57 IST
Union Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday called up Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and inquired about his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's health.

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said. Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on him.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, ''On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone and inquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.'' Singh, a senior BJP leader, hails from Uttar Pradesh and is a former chief minister of the state.

