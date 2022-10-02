Bihar remains poorest, most backward state since 1990: Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Sunday attacked all political parties that have ruled Bihar, saying the condition of the state has not changed since 1990. After starting his 3,500-km padayatra from West Champaran, Kishor said people here are bound to migrate to other states.

"We have been listening for 30-40 years that education and health services would be improved but nothing has changed in the state. In 1990 Bihar was the poorest and most backward and in 2022 it still remains the same. People here are bound to migrate to other states," said Kishor. Prashant Kishor began his 'padayatra' from the Gandhi Ashram in Bihar's West Champaran district today, the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, as part of his 'Jan Suraj' campaign.

He started the march from Bhitiharwa Gandhi Ashram, from where Mahatma Gandhi launched his first Satyagraha movement in 1917. During his padayatra, the political strategist and his supporters will attempt to reach every panchayat and block of Bihar. The padayatra is likely to go on for the next 12 to 15 months.

Ahead of the yatra, Kishor tweeted in Hindi that he is determined to change the system in the "poorest and most backward state of Bihar". He said that the first step to achieving a better system in society is a padayatra across the "villages, towns and cities of Bihar".

"Determination to change the system in the poorest and backward state of the country. First important step - Padyatra of 3500 KM in cities, villages and towns of Bihar in the next 12-15 months to create a new and better political system with the help of society. For better and developed Bihar Jan Suraj," he said in a tweet. Notably, in August, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had parted ways with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and rejoined with the RJD to form the Mahagathbandhan government.

It was in 2020 when the BJP-JDU won the election in alliance with each other in Bihar and Nitish Kumar was made the chief minister despite BJP being the single largest party. (ANI)

