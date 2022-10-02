Bulgaria's GERB party seen leading in election, exit polls show

Bulgaria's centrе-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov was seen winning Sunday's parliamentary election with around 24.6%-25.5% of the vote, exit polls by Gallup International and Alpha Research showed.

The reformist We Continue the Change party (PP) is expected to have come second with 18.9-19.9% in the snap election, the fourth in less than two years.

Borissov, 63, is widely expected to struggle to find coalition partners among his major rivals who accuse him of allowing graft to fester during his decade-long rule that ended in April of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)