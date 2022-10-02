Left Menu

Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU of Gurugram hospital

I pray to god that he gets well soon. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, Received the news of Mulayam Singh jis ill health.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 02-10-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 22:54 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said. Family members are reaching Gurugram to check up on his health, SP state unit spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said. While his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav is already there, Samajwadi Party president and Mulayam's son Akhilesh Yadav visited the hospital after getting the news, party sources said.

The sources also said party workers were advised not to rush to the Gurugram hospital. According to hospital sources, the 82-year-old leader is being treated under the supervision of oncologists Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria. He has been under treatment in the hospital since August 22, the sources said. The SP leader was admitted in the hospital in July also.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called up SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and enquired about his father's health.

In a tweet in Hindi, Singh said, ''On getting information about the ill health of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, I talked to his son Akhilesh Yadav over phone and enquired about his well-being. I pray to god that he gets well soon.'' In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, ''Received the news of Mulayam Singh ji's ill health. I wish him a speedy recovery.'' Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, ''We all are concerned about the deteriorating health condition of Mulayam Singh Yadav and are praying for his health.'' ''Hope Shri Mulayam Singh ji is back to best health soon,'' RLD president Jayant Singh said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

