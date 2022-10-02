Left Menu

PM Modi speaks to Akhilesh to enquire about Mulayam's health

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2022 23:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday to enquire about his ailing father and veteran leader Mulayam Singh Yadav's health.

Sources said Modi assured Yadav that he is there to extend any possible help and assistance.

SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was shifted to the ICU of the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Sunday after his health deteriorated, the party said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

