Bosniak, Croat moderate leaders set to win seats in Bosnia's presidency

Reuters | Sarajevo | Updated: 03-10-2022 02:46 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 02:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina

Moderate Croat and Bosniak candidates Zeljko Komsic and Denis Becirevic are leading in the run-up for the seat on Bosnia's tripartite inter-ethnic presidency, according to the Party of Democratic Action (SDA) preliminary vote count.

Komsic, the leader of the Democratic Front (DF) party, is set to secure the fourth term in the presidency beating a rival candidate from the Croat largest Croatian Democratic Community (HDZ) with 70.7% of the votes, based on 80% of the counted ballots, SDA said.

Becirevic of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who was backed by 11 opposition civic-oriented parties, has won 56.5% of the votes, leading ahead of SDA leader Bakir Izetbegovic who is trailing him with 38.7%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

