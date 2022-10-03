Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine reclaims full control from Russia of logistics hub, asserts further gains

Ukraine on Sunday claimed full control of the eastern logistics hub of Lyman, its most significant battlefield gain from Russia in weeks, providing a potential staging post for further attacks to the east while heaping further pressure on the Kremlin. The stinging setback for Russian President Vladimir Putin was delivered after he proclaimed the annexation of four regions covering nearly a fifth of Ukraine on Friday, an area that includes Lyman. Kyiv and the West have condemned the proclamation as an illegitimate farce.

Race for mayor of Peru's capital is neck and neck among two conservatives -exit poll

An Opus Dei businessman and a retired military officer accused of murdering a journalist entered a technical tie in Sunday's run to become Lima's next mayor, according to an exit poll carried out by the firm Ipsos for Peru's local elections. Rafael Lopez Aliaga, a hotel businessman who claims to practice celibacy and is known as "Porky*," a famous cartoon character, led the vote with 26.8%, the pollster said.

Brazil faces likely run-off election after Bolsonaro's strong start

Brazil's presidential election on Sunday appeared to be heading for an Oct. 30 run-off, as far-right President Jair Bolsonaro's strong initial showing seemed to have ended leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's hopes of a first-round victory. With 70% of electronic voting machines counted, Lula was slightly ahead with 45.7% of votes versus 45.5% for Bolsonaro, the national electoral authority said on its website.

Indonesia soccer stampede kills 125 after police use tear gas in stadium

A stampede at a soccer stadium in Indonesia has killed 125 people and injured more than 320 after police used tear gas to quell a pitch invasion, authorities said on Sunday, in one of the world's worst stadium disasters. Officers fired tear gas in an attempt to disperse agitated supporters of the losing home side who had invaded the pitch after the final whistle in Malang, East Java, on Saturday night, the region's police chief Nico Afinta told reporters.

UK sees improving 'mood music' on Northern Ireland protocol

The prospects for the Northern Ireland protocol seem to be improving as the United Kingdom tries to renegotiate part of the Brexit deal with the European Union and re-establish the province's devolved assembly, a British minister said on Sunday.

The event at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, central England, saw a softening in tone from some former hardliners in the dispute with the EU, matching a shift from the foreign minister James Cleverly, who is leading talks.

Lula leads Bolsonaro in Brazil election as first votes tallied

Brazil's national election authority on Sunday began reporting the initial results of the country's presidential election, in which leftist former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva aims to unseat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With just 0.1% of voting machines counted, Lula had 51% of valid votes, compared to 37% for Bolsonaro, the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) reported on its website. If no candidate wins over half the votes, excluding blank and spoiled ballots, the top two will face off in a second-round vote on Oct. 30.

Australia to rescue families of Islamic State fighters from Syria

Canberra is set to rescue dozens of Australian women and children of Islamic State fighters from refugee camps in Syria, following a secret mission by the country's security intelligence agency, media reported on Monday. The government did not immediately confirm reports that 16 women and 42 children of dead or jailed Islamic State fighters who have been held in camps for three and a half years would be repatriated.

EU leaders to discuss next steps on energy, Ukraine

EU country leaders will discuss how to step up support for Ukraine and their joint next steps to tame soaring energy prices when they meet on Friday. In a meeting invitation letter to EU leaders published on Sunday, European Council President Charles Michel called for a firm EU response to recent developments, including Russia declaring the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Friday.

Burkina Faso president resigns on condition coup leader guarantees his safety

Burkina Faso's self-declared military leader Captain Ibrahim Traore has accepted a conditional resignation offered by President Paul-Henri Damiba to avoid further violence after Friday's coup, religious and traditional leaders said on Sunday.

According to the deal, announced at a press conference, Traore had agreed to seven conditions, including a guarantee of Damiba's safety and the security of soldiers who backed him, and the honouring of promises made to the West Africa regional bloc to return to constitutional rule by July 2024.

South African president Ramaphosa to make state visit to UK

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his late mother Queen Elizabeth last month. Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted an invitation from the new British monarch for the Nov. 22-24 state visit, the palace said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)