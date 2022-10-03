Left Menu

Centre-right GERB party leads in Bulgaria election -partial results

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 03-10-2022 09:56 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 09:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Bulgaria

The center-right GERB party of former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov won Sunday's parliamentary election in Bulgaria, with 25.4% of votes, results from 99% of ballots counted showed on Monday.

The centrist anti-graft party, We Continue the Change, was second, with 20.2%, in the fourth national polls in the European Union's country in less than two years.

Final official results that would also include the ballots from abroad are expected on Thursday.

