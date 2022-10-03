Mortal remains of Kodiyeri Balakrishnan taken to CPI(M) Kannur district office, Guv to pay respects

Thousands paid their last respects to CPI(M) politburo member and former party state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Monday at his residence in Madapeedika near here where the body was brought from Thalassery town hall the previous night.

The body was brought to his residence for the family to pay their last respects.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with his family accompanied the body and spend time with Balakrishnan's family consoling them.

A moving image of Vijayan, sitting next to Balakrishnan's body at Thalassery town hall, has since gone viral.

On Monday morning, the body was taken to Kannur District Committee office, 27 kilometres away, and people gathered on both sides of the national highway to catch a last glimpse of the Marxist party leader.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who has reached Kannur, will pay his last respects to Balakrishnan here.

Vijayan, his cabinet colleagues, senior party leaders including CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, Prakash Karat, Leader of Opposition in state Assembly V D Satheesan, Indian Union Muslim League leaders among others reached Kannur District Committee office in advance.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway for the funeral at Payyambalam beach where Balakrishnan will be cremated near the memorials of former chief minister E K Nayanar and former CPI(M) state secretary Chadayan Govindan.

Payyambalam beach is known for the memorials of some of the most prominent social and political leaders of Kerala including Nayanar, Swadeshabhimani Ramakrishna Pillai, A K Gopalan, Sukumar Azhikode, Govindan among others.

A memorial for Balakrishnan will also be erected there, party sources said.

The body will be taken to Payyambalam beach from the party district committee office as a funeral procession and the cremation is expected to take place at 3 pm.

Balakrishnan, who was also the former home and tourism minister of Kerala, passed away at a hospital in Chennai after battling cancer. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

