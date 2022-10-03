Yatra: Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysore
- Country:
- India
Congress president Sonia Gandhi arrived in this historic town on Monday afternoon for the party's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka.
She will participate in the Yatra on Thursday morning when it resumes after a two day break.
Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for the party during elections in the recent past due to health reasons.
It will be after a long time that Gandhi will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the 26th day of its almost five month journey from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will undertake the entire 3,570 km Yatra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Yatra
- Bharat Jodo Yatra
- Karnataka
- Gandhi
- Kashmir
- Kanyakumari
- Congress
- Rahul Gandhi
ALSO READ
Karnataka govt moots wide-ranging measures to promote Kannada in new bill
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi enters its 11th day
Woman, son killed after car plunges into gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi is acknowledged leader of Cong's rank and file; so far he has declined to be president, may change his mind: P Chidambaram.
Cong president or not, Rahul Gandhi will always have pre-eminent place in party: P Chidambaram to PTI.