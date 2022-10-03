Will issue legal notice to GFP chief for statement about TCP Act, says Goa CM Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Monday said he will issue a legal notice to Goa Forward Party (GFP) chief Vijai Sardesai over his statement alleging that a section of the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act was misused by the state government to convert land.

Speaking to reporters in Mapusa town, Sawant said he will be sending a legal notice, as the GFP MLA had unnecessarily involved him in the alleged Town and Country Planning scam.

As a former town and country planning minister, Sardesai knows that files pertaining to the department are not referred to the chief minister, Sawant said.

"Sardesai is making such statements to divert attention. I will serve a legal notice to him and seek a detailed inquiry into the allegations levelled by him," the chief minister said.

Last week, Sardesai welcomed section 16B in the TCP Act and alleged that the provision had been misused to convert lands by the Sawant-led government and the scam was worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Section 16B of the TCP Act empowers the TCP board to change the zone of the land on case to case basis. Sardesai himself had introduced the section when he was a minister. The GFP leader had later claimed that he had allowed genuine and few cases under the section, but after his ouster from the cabinet, the provision was misused to convert large tracts of land.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)