Nadda inspects arrangements for PM Modi's October 5 visit to Himachal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a visit to Himachal Pradesh on October 5 and inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bilaspur, said Union minister Anurag Thakur. Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Anurag Thakur and BJP President JP Nadda inspected the arrangements for PM Modi's October 5 visit.

"PM Modi is coming to Bilaspur on October 5 and a public meeting will also be held. PM will inaugurate AIIMS Bilaspur which has been built with a cost of around Rs 1,500 crores and will dedicate it to the people. PM Modi considers Himachal his second home. People are waiting for him to come here," Thakur said. Thakur said that Nadda is holding meetings with the workers of the party and exuded confidence in winning the Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal which will be held later this year.

"JP Nadda is holding meetings here. When the national president holds a meeting, it holds much importance. I believe that it is only the BJP where the workers get so much respect. The BJP will exert its strength in the upcoming elections. The BJP is winning elections are elections under Nadda, we will win Himachal and Gujarat Assembly elections too," he said. He urged the people of the state to be part of the historic moment by attending the rally of the Prime Minister at Luhnu Ground, Bilaspur on October 5.

Earlier, during the inauguration of the party office in Una, Nadda said that Prime Minister Modi had provided 22 AIIMS for the country during the last eight years and one such AIIMS has come up at Bilaspur which would be dedicated to the state by the Prime Minister on October 5. (ANI)

