Iran's Khamenei says protests, riots were 'planned' - state media
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday protests over the death of a woman in police custody were planned and not staged by "ordinary Iranians", in his first comments on unrest that has swept the country since Sept.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday protests over the death of a woman in police custody were planned and not staged by "ordinary Iranians", in his first comments on unrest that has swept the country since Sept. 17. In comments reported by state media, Khamenei said the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini "deeply broke my heart", calling it a "bitter incident".
But he said "some people had caused insecurity in the streets", saying there had been planned "riots". He expressed strong backing for the security forces, saying they had faced injustice during the protests.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
- Mahsa Amini
- Khamenei
- Iranians
- Iranian
ALSO READ
Iranian police calls death of Mahsa Amini an 'unfortunate incident' - Fars
Iranian women chop off hair, burn hijabs to mark protest over death of Mahsa Amini
France's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemns the death of Mahsa Amini
Mahsa Amini’s tragic death in custody must be probed: UN human rights chief
Three killed in Iran protest over death of Mahsa Amini