Left Menu

Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit: Medanta Hospital

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the critical care unit of Medanta Hospital here and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists, the hospital said on Monday.The announcement from the hospital comes a day after the Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its 82-year-old patriarchs health had deteriorated.Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22.

PTI | Gurgaon | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:39 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:33 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav in critical care unit: Medanta Hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav is admitted to the ''critical care unit'' of Medanta Hospital here and is being treated by a ''comprehensive team of specialists'', the hospital said on Monday.

The announcement from the hospital comes a day after the Samajwadi Party on Sunday said its 82-year-old patriarch's health had deteriorated.

Mulayam Singh Yadav has been under treatment at the hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital in July as well, sources said.

''Sh Mulayam Singh is currently admitted in Critical Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon, and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' the hospital said in a statement.

His son Akhilesh Yadav, daughter in-law Dimple Yadav and brother Shivpal Singh Yadav had visited the hospital on Sunday. Some party workers, too, reached the hospital premises to enquire about his condition, sources said, adding they have been advised not to visit the health facility.

''Respected netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is admitted to the ICU. His condition is stable. It is a humble request to all of you not to come to the hospital. Information about his health will be given from time to time,'' the SP had written on its official Twitter handle on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also spoken to Akhilesh Yadav to enquire about his father's health.

Sources said Modi assured Akhilesh Yadav that he would extend all possible help and assistance in the SP patriarch's treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
3
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022