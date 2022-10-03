Left Menu

Seven assembly bypolls in six states on Nov 3: EC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:51 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bypolls to seven vacant assembly seats spread across six states will be held on November 3, the Election Commission announced on Monday.

Bypolls will be held on two seats -- Mokama and Gopalganj -- of Bihar , Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha, it said.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the poll panel said in a statement.

The notification for the bypolls will be issued on October 7.

The Andheri (East), Gola Gorakhnath, Gopalganj and Dhamnagar seats fell vacant following the demise of their respective MLAs.

The Mokama seat fell vacant after the sitting MLA was disqualified upon conviction in a case.

The Adampur assembly byelection was necessitated following the resignation of Kuldeep Bishnoi as a Congress MLA.

