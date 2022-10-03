Left Menu

Sonia Gandhi arrives in Mysuru for Bharat Jodo Yatra's Karnataka leg, to join march on Oct 6

All India Congress Committee interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday.

ANI | Mysuru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:49 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 15:49 IST
Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
All India Congress Committee interim president Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday. She is scheduled to join the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi which is presently in its Karnataka leg.

According to the sources, Gandhi will stay at a resort in the Kodagu district for two days before joining the Yatra on October 6. Priyanka Gandhi will take part in the Yatra the next day, according to the Karnataka Congress.

Priyanka was expected to join the Yatra earlier but due to some reasons she couldn't join it, the sources said earlier. It will be the first time when all three Gandhis will be present in the Bharat Jodo Yatra which started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has travelled from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and will cover 511 kilometres of the area in 21 days.

Sonia Gandhi recently travelled abroad for her medical checkup. The march was aimed to cover as many as 12 States in five months. It recently reached Karnataka on Friday (September 30) and will be here for the next 21 days before moving north.

The Padyatra (march) is covering a distance of 25 km every day. According to Congress, the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and to awaken the people of the country to the dangers of economic inequalities, social polarisation and political centralisation.

The Yatra includes Padayatras, rallies, and public meetings. The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

