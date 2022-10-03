Left Menu

Odisha parties prepared for Nov 3 Dhamnagar by-poll

The notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 7.During his two-day visit to Odisha, BJP president J P Nadda visited Bhadrak district and attended a memorial meeting of Sethi.Leader of Opposition J N Mishra said the seat was held by the BJP and the saffron party was fully prepared to contest the election.Bishnu babu was popular in Dhamnagar for his welfare activities.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 03-10-2022 15:53 IST
Odisha parties prepared for Nov 3 Dhamnagar by-poll
With the Election Commission of India (ECI) announcing November 3 as the date for by-poll in Dhamnagar assembly segment in Bhadrak district, Odisha's three major political parties -- BJD, Congress and BJP – on Monday said the outfits were fully prepared for the election.

The by-poll was necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi on September 19 this year.

The ECI said the counting of votes will take place on November 6. The notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 7.

During his two-day visit to Odisha, BJP president J P Nadda visited Bhadrak district and attended a memorial meeting of Sethi.

Leader of Opposition J N Mishra said the seat was held by the BJP and the saffron party was fully prepared to contest the election.

''Bishnu babu was popular in Dhamnagar for his welfare activities. His goodwill will ensure BJP's victory in the seat again,'' Mishra said.

Reminded about how the BJP failed to retain the Balasore seat, which the BJD snatched from the saffron party in a 2020 by-poll, he claimed the situation has changed now and people were against the ruling party.

The BJD, on the other hand, exuded confidence it will win the by-poll.

''Our party workers have already started working in Dhamnagar. As the BJP has become unpopular in the area, it won't be difficult to defeat it,'' BJD MLA Byamakesh Ray said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Pattnayak also hoped his party will win the by-election as people are aware of the ''mock fight'' between the BJP and the BJD.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

