KCR's talks about national party to strengthen AIMIM, says Union Minister Kishan Reddy

As no leader is ready to sail with him and based on MIMs instructions and in order to strengthen MIM in the country in the coming days, today the Kalvakuntla family KCRs family is announcing a national party, Reddy claimed.KCR wants to leave Telangana and go around the country as the ground under his feet is shaky, he further said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:30 IST
Telangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is mooting the idea of ​​a national party in order to strengthen his only political ally, the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM, Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy alleged on Monday. Speaking to reporters here, he said KCR's family has been day-dreaming as if KCR floated a national party and became the Prime Minister, his daughter became a union minister with an important portfolio and son became the Chief Minister of Telangana. ''As no leader is ready to sail with him and based on MIM's instructions and in order to strengthen MIM in the country in the coming days, today the Kalvakuntla family (KCR's family) is announcing a national party,'' Reddy claimed.

KCR wants to leave Telangana and go around the country as the ground under his feet is shaky, he further said. There is no leader whom he did not meet and party which he did not seek support from. Nobody has confidence in KCR and that's the reason no party is coming forward to support him, he alleged. Reddy said no party survived in the world which was established with a ''negative attitude.'' The Minister took a dig at the TRS, saying it has only eight seats in the Lok Sabha and with that number KCR claims that he would steer national politics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

