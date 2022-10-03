Left Menu

UK PM Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwarteng -spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:32 IST
UK PM Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwarteng -spokesman
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, her spokesman said on Monday, after the government made a humiliating U-turn over its decision to scrap the highest rate of income tax.

Asked whether Truss still had confidence in Kwarteng, the spokesman said: "Yes".

The spokesman said he was confident parliament would approve the rest of Kwarteng's mini budget, which was announced on Sept. 23 and helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her Conservative Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
2
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States
3
Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technology

Maharashtra revenue department set for a facelift with blockchain technolog...

 India
4
Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection feature

Apple responds to junkyard crash tests not always triggering its detection f...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022