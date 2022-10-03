UK PM Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwarteng -spokesman
Reuters | London | Updated: 03-10-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 16:32 IST
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has confidence in finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, her spokesman said on Monday, after the government made a humiliating U-turn over its decision to scrap the highest rate of income tax.
Asked whether Truss still had confidence in Kwarteng, the spokesman said: "Yes".
The spokesman said he was confident parliament would approve the rest of Kwarteng's mini budget, which was announced on Sept. 23 and helped spark turmoil in financial markets and a rebellion in her Conservative Party.
