UK minister Rees-Mogg downplays U-turn on tax, says 'signifies nothing'

Reuters | Birmingham | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 17:56 IST
Jacob Rees-Mogg Image Credit: Wikipedia
British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday a U-turn on scrapping the highest rate of income tax was just "smoke and fury that signifies nothing", trying to downplay a reversal of a policy the government had vigorously defended.

Speaking at an event at the governing Conservative Party's conference in the central English city of Birmingham, Rees-Mogg said he believed the Conservatives could recover support and that, in politics, sometimes the government had to back down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

