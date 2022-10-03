UK minister Rees-Mogg downplays U-turn on tax, says 'signifies nothing'

British business minister Jacob Rees-Mogg said on Monday a U-turn on scrapping the highest rate of income tax was just "smoke and fury that signifies nothing", trying to downplay a reversal of a policy the government had vigorously defended.

Speaking at an event at the governing Conservative Party's conference in the central English city of Birmingham, Rees-Mogg said he believed the Conservatives could recover support and that, in politics, sometimes the government had to back down.

