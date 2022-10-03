Left Menu

TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday that the party's general body meeting would be held as per the schedule on October 5 (Dussehra) at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:00 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:00 IST
TRS general body meeting to be held on schedule: KCR
Telangana CM KCR (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Monday that the party's general body meeting would be held as per the schedule on October 5 (Dussehra) at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad. Rao said the notification for the bye-election to the Munugode assembly seat would not affect the meeting. He reiterated that the general body meeting will be held at 11 am on October 5 as announced earlier. Party leaders are requested to attend the meeting within the specified time, according to an official statement.

The statement did not specify the agenda of the meeting, but reports have said that Rao, popularly known as KCR, is toying with the idea of launching a national party. On Saturday, BJP leader K Lakshman targeted KCR, saying he is launching a national party only to divert public attention from the unfulfilled promises of his government.

"The promises he made to the people of Telangana are unfulfilled. All groups of people are angry with him. All corruption charges across the country have their roots in Hyderabad. So to divert the public attention, TRS is trying to showcase itself as a national party. It is a corrupt party ruled by a family," Lakshman said. "As KCR is going to launch a national party, I want to ask him, what exactly are you trying to show to the country that you are running a family-ruled party and you want to take the corruption across the country?" he said, adding that the AIMIM has the "steering" of the TRS government.

On Monday, the Election Commission announced the schedule for bye-elections to seven assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, Telangana, Odisha and Uttar Pradesh. The EC said in a statement that the notification will be issued on October 6. While the polling will take place on November 3, the results will be declared on November 6. (ANI)

