US Domestic News Roundup: Factbox-Over 590,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian; Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83, officials defend response and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Factbox-Over 590,000 still without power in Florida after Hurricane Ian

Over 590,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Florida early Monday, after Hurricane Ian crashed across the state on Sept. 28-29. The death toll climbed past 80 as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery costs expected in the tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response.

Hurricane Ian death toll climbs to 83, officials defend response

The death toll from Hurricane Ian climbed past 80 on Sunday as embattled residents in Florida and the Carolinas faced a recovery expected to cost tens of billions of dollars, and some officials faced criticism over their response to the storm.

The death toll was expected to keep rising as floodwaters receded and search teams pushed farther into areas initially cut off from the outside world. Hundreds of people have been rescued as emergency workers sifted through homes and buildings inundated with water or completely washed away.

Weighty U.S. Supreme Court term dawns with environmental and race cases

The U.S. Supreme Court's nine justices are poised on Monday to open a new nine-month term packed with major cases including disputes centered on race that give members of its conservative majority fresh opportunities to flex their muscles, with an environmental case up first. The top U.S. judicial body annually kicks off its term on the first Monday of October, and the justices have important cases on the schedule right away. The court has a 6-3 conservative majority. President Joe Biden's appointee Ketanji Brown Jackson - America's first Black woman justice - joins the court's liberal bloc after being confirmed by the Senate in April to succeed now-retired Justice, Stephen Breyer.

U.S. Supreme Court gets back to work with a new face and environmental case

The U.S. Supreme Court kicks off a new term on Monday with a history-making justice joining the bench and an environmental case set to be argued, with major cases due to be decided over the next nine months. The court's 6-3 conservative majority has become increasingly assertive, as evidenced by its rulings last term overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized abortion nationwide and expanded gun rights.

Biden to announce $60 million in aid to Puerto Rico after hurricane

President Joe Biden plans to announce more than $60 million in aid to help Puerto Rico during a visit on Monday to survey the damage as the island grapples with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona. The president has pledged the U.S. government's firm support for Puerto Rico as well as the states of Florida and South Carolina, which have also been hit hard in recent days by Hurricane Ian. Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday.

Trump staffers not returning White House records, National Archives says

Former President Donald Trump's administration has not turned over all presidential records and the National Archives will consult with the Justice Department on whether to move to get them back, the agency has told Congress. A congressional panel on Sept. 13 sought an urgent review by the National Archives and Records Administration after agency staff members acknowledged that they did not know if all presidential records from Trump's White House had been turned over.

U.S. takes step to advance use of Cold War-era law for clean energy

The U.S. Department of Energy on Monday took a step to advance use of a Cold War-era defense law for boosting the reliability of the electric power grid, deploying clean energy, and speeding domestic production of grid technologies such as transformers. The department issued a request for information, asking the public to determine how best to use the Defense Production Act, or DPA, to boost manufacturing and lower energy costs for consumers.

Oath Keepers founder goes on trial over U.S. Capitol riots

U.S. prosecutors will present their opening statements on Monday in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four others charged with conspiring to use force to stop the peaceful transfer of presidential power on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes and his co-defendants Kelly Meggs, Thomas Caldwell, Jessica Watkins and Kenneth Harrelson are accused of plotting to forcefully prevent Congress from certifying Democratic President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, in a failed bid to keep then-President Donald Trump, a Republican, in power.

Tillerson to be called as witness in Trump ally's foreign agent trial

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will be called as a witness by federal prosecutors in the trial of Tom Barrack, a one-time fundraiser for former President Donald Trump, on charges of illegally acting as a foreign agent for the United Arab Emirates, a court filing showed on Saturday. Barrack's defense revealed the plans in a letter to U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan in which it requested that Tillerson take the stand on Monday. The defense said prosecutors had confirmed that they would be calling Tillerson, but informed the defense he would be unavailable after Oct. 4 due to "personal plans."

About 120,000 still without power in Puerto Rico days after Fiona

An estimated 120,000 homes and businesses were still without power in Puerto Rico on Monday, two weeks after Hurricane Fiona caused an island-wide outage for its 3.3 million people. Fiona hit Puerto Rico on Sept. 18, about five years after Hurricane Maria also knocked out all power on the island.

