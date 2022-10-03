Left Menu

Delhi LG takes exception to Kejriwal's absence at birth anniversary events of Gandhi, Shastri

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 18:28 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers of showing ''utter disregard'' towards the commemoration of Mahatma Gandhi and former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries on October 2.

In a letter, the LG said neither Kejriwal nor his ministers were present at Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Gandhi and Shastri, even as President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and representatives of foreign missions in India among others were there to pay homage.

The LG noted that Kejriwal's deputy Manish Sisodia was ''perfunctorily present'' there for a few minutes, but ''did not deem the occasion fit enough to stay the course''.

The LG also said that such derelictions should be avoided in future.

