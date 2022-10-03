Left Menu

Supreme Court turns away challenge to U.S. vaccine rule for health workers

Reuters | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:18 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a challenge by Missouri and nine other states - mostly Republican-led - to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for workers in healthcare facilities that receive federal funds.

The justices turned away an appeal by the states after a lower court declined to immediately consider their claims that the vaccine rule violates federal administrative law and tramples over powers reserved for the states under the U.S. Constitution. The Democratic president's administration issued the rule in November 2021.

