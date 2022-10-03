Left Menu

U.S. Supreme Court rejects challenge to Pennsylvania electoral map

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 19:24 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers.

The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling by Pennsylvania's top court endorsing a map backed by a group of Democratic voters after Democratic Governor Tom Wolf vetoed a plan passed by the majority-Republican state legislature.

Pennsylvania has 17 House districts - down one after the state lost population in the most recent national census done in 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

