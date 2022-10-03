Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP, calls Karnataka govt "most corrupt"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led Karnataka government on Monday and called it the most "corrupt" government. His remarks came while addressing a gathering during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mandya.

"Karnataka has the most corrupt govt in India. This govt charges 40 per cent commission from farmers, labourers, and small and medium businessmen," said Gandhi. He also highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also approached over the matter.

"Karnataka contractors wrote to Prime Minister about 40 per cent commission, but PM didn't take any action," he added. Earlier in the day Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the famous Suttur Matt, a pilgrim centre in Mysore, under the banner of the party's mass contact campaign Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Gandhi, the Lok Sabha MP from Kerala's Wayanad, who reached Karnataka on September 30, visited the centuries-old Matt and sought the blessings of Seer, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji, on the fourth day of his visit to the state. "A year passed, but the martyr farmers of Lakhimpur Kheri did not get justice. The reason is the same - as always the BJP is protecting the criminals. When we decided to do the India Jodo Yatra, the farmers movement was a big inspiration for us. This struggle will not end without providing justice to the food donors," tweeted Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi is currently leading Bharat Jodo Yatra- the 3,500-km march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering as many as 12 states. The Padyatra (march) will cover a distance of 25 km every day. On Sunday, the Congress MP addressed a public rally amid a heavy downpour in Mysuru.Addressing the rally, Gandhi said, "This yatra is like a river that will flow from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This journey will not stop due to heat, storm, rain, or cold. In this river, you will not see any hatred or violence. The river will showcase love and brotherhood."

"No one can stop us from uniting India. No one can stop us from raising the voice of India. We will go from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, no one can stop the Bharat Jodo Yatra," he added.Notably, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji is the 24th pontiff of the Suttur Matt. Former chief minister Siddharamiah also accompanied Rahul Gandhi to the Matt on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)