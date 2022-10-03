Bypoll for Telangana's Munugode Assembly segment on Nov 3

The Election Commission of India on Monday announced that the by-poll for the Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana would be held on November 3. By-polls to six other vacant assembly seats spread across five states will be also held on November 3, the Election Commission announced.

A Gazette notification for the by-poll will be issued on October 7 and the last date for filing of nominations will be October 14.

The election will be held on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 6, the EC said.

The by-poll has been necessitated after the sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned on August 2. He subsequently joined the BJP and will be contesting as saffron party candidate.

The Congress party has decided to field Palvai Sravanthi while the ruling TRS is yet to zero on its candidate.

