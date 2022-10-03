Kanam Rajendran elected CPI state secretary third time in row
Senior CPI leader Kanam Rajendran was on Monday elected as the state secretary of the Left party for the third time in a row.
He was elected as the CPI state secretary at the conclusion of the four-day 24th party congress which began on September 30.
Speaking to party members at the event, while confirming his re-election, he said the conference has proved wrong all those who claimed that CPI was divided and showed that it was united.
''All its committees were selected unanimously. Those who were making up stories that this congress would indicate a division in the party have been proved wrong.
''CPI stood together, united,'' he said.
He also said that members have the freedom to air their views and the same cannot be faulted as CPI is a democratic party.
Rajendran also announced that 111 members were elected to the party council.
