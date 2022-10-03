LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Right-wing wins in Brazil's Congress show staying power of 'Bolsonarismo'

The latest in Latin American politics today: Right-wing wins in Brazil's Congress show staying power of 'Bolsonarismo'

BRASILIA - A strong election night for allies of President Jair Bolsonaro has given his party the most seats in both chambers of Congress, highlighting the enduring strength of his conservative movement even if he falls short of re-election. His right-wing Liberal Party (PL), won 99 seats in the 513-member lower house, up from 77, and right-leaning parties allied with Bolsonaro now control half the chamber.

The bigger surprise in Sunday's voting was in the Senate where Bolsonaro's party won 13 of the 27 seats up for grabs, with two more possible in second-round runoffs, a party spokesman said. Bidens head to Puerto Rico to show support after hurricane

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will travel to Puerto Rico to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona and show support to the island's population as it grapples with the aftermath of its latest punishing storm. The president has pledged the U.S. government's firm support for Puerto Rico as well as the states of Florida and South Carolina, which have also been hit hard in recent days by Hurricane Ian. Biden will travel to Florida on Wednesday.

Colombia's ELN rebels send delegation to peace talks in Caracas BOGOTA - A delegation from Colombia's National Liberation Army (ELN) traveled to Venezuela for what the leftist rebel group said could be a new phase in peace talks with the Colombian government that will also involve other ELN representatives.

The visit is a next step towards the government's goal of full peace to end a nearly six-decade internal conflict that has killed at least 450,000, analysts say. The United States and the European Union consider the rebels a terrorist group. The talks will include representatives from Cuba, Norway and Venezuela, which have jointly been trying to help them along, sources close to the process said on condition of anonymity. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Paul Simao)

