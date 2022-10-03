Shiv Sena factions take jibes at each other in Dussehra rally teaser videos

With the festival of Dussehra just two days away, both the Shiv Sena factions released video trailers of the rally that would be conducted at two different venues in accordance with a court decision. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led-faction was seen drawing parallels between both groups.

Releasing a video on a social media platform, the group called in for people's presence in numbers at Bombay Kurla Complex. It also mentioned that national issues would be discussed during the gathering and inspirational speeches would be given that would last as an oxygen supply for one whole year. The teaser also stressed on party workers and appreciation of their efforts. Comparing the other side, the video made a veiled attack and showed words that the other section will focus on including betrayal, manhood, etc.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led faction will also hold a Dussehra rally at Shivaji park, Dadar. Their teaser starts with the voice of Uddhav Thackeray quoting Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj stating that one should never back stab but if one does then one should not be left alive.

Calling the event historic, the Shiv Sena leader stressed that he has nothing left for himself but only the power that people have given him. He further goes on to call the gathering a full-packed event of his "Thackeray family", and says that every attendee has Bala Saheb Thackeray in their heart and the bond is unbreakable. The video ends with excerpts of former CM Thackeray's interview instructing the attendees on responsible and disciplined behaviour during the celebrations at the rally.

The tug of war between the two factions lasted months over the rally. NCP leaders on the other hand aligned with the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

"There'll be 2 Dussehra rallies in Maharashtra. One that will be as per the ideals of Bala Saheb Thackeray is a rally by Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Though matter related to real Shiv Sena is pending with ECI, as per NCP, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena is real Shiv Sena," said NCP leader M Tapse. Earlier Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that they will not challenge the Bombay High Court's decision in the Supreme Court for allowing the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

"We respect the Bombay High Court's decision and will not challenge it in Supreme Court," said Shinde. Earlier on September 23, the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of the Shiv Sena and allowed the Uddhav Thackeray faction to hold the Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park.

The tussle between the Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led faction and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction was in full pace for weeks and the decision came only after brawls came to the fore. Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab confirmed the development and said that the permission was given for a duration of five days starting October 2. (ANI)

