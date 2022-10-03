Adityanath performs Ashtami puja in Gorakhnath temple
PTI | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:43 IST
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday performed a puja of ‘Maa Bhagwati’ on the occasion of Maha Ashtami. Adityanath, who is here since Sunday evening, performed the puja of Mata Mahagauri, the eighth form of Goddess Bhagwati, and in the evening performed the puja of ninth form of the goddess, Ma Siddhidatri, at Durga temple on the first floor of the Gorakhnath temple, a senior official said.
During both pujas, Adityanath wished for the wellbeing, peace and prosperity of the people, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UP's law and order situation an example for the country and world: Adityanath
SP's protest march towards UP assembly stopped midway; Akhilesh, Adityanath trade charges
Ayodhya resident builds temple for Adityanath with life-size idol
PM Modi, CM Yogi Adityanath condole death of Sanskrit scholar Ramyatna Shukla
CM Adityanath, SP chief Akhilesh trade charges in UP Assembly