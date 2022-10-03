Left Menu

Dhankhar hosts dinner for leaders, seeks suggestions for smooth functioning of House: Sources

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought suggestions from Rajya Sabha floor leaders for a smooth functioning of the House as he hosted a dinner for them at his residence here, sources said. Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he was elected vice president, this was his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 03-10-2022 22:59 IST
Dhankhar hosts dinner for leaders, seeks suggestions for smooth functioning of House: Sources
  • Country:
  • India

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday sought suggestions from Rajya Sabha floor leaders for a smooth functioning of the House as he hosted a dinner for them at his residence here, sources said. Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal, Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil, Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, BJD's Sasmit Patra, AIADMK's M Thambidurai, YSR Congress MP Vijayasai Reddy, and Aam Aadmi Party's Sanjay Singh were among those present. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge has given his resignation to party chief Sonia Gandhi as the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha as he is contesting the election for the post of party president. Before the dinner, the leaders discussed the parliamentary proceedings.

During the course of the dinner, Dhankhar sought suggestions from leaders on how the House proceedings can be held smoothly without disruptions, the source said. They said Dhankhar was of the view that can deadlocks can be resolved through dialogue and without having to compromise the functioning of the House. He also underlined the need for a constant dialogue among floor leaders and the government. Dhankhar, who took over as vice president on August 11, is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha and will preside over the proceedings of the Upper House for the first time during the winter session. Though various party leaders have been calling on Dhankhar since he was elected vice president, this was his first formal interaction with floor leaders of Rajya Sabha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker killed in latest outbreak; Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT and more

Health News Roundup: Ebola kills doctor in Uganda, first health worker kille...

 Global
3
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
4
Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

Scientists discover how fish survive extreme pressures of life in oceans

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022