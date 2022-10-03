Several delegations call on HM Amit Shah in Jammu

Several delegations, including representatives of the Dogra community, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday after he arrived here on a three-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and Union minister Jitendra Singh were also present during the meetings, the officials said.

A delegation of the Dogra community, led by the Jammu and Kashmir unit chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ravinder Raina, and also comprising senior party leaders Ajat Shatru Singh, Devender Singh Rana and S S Slathia, among others, thanked the Centre for declaring a state holiday on the birth anniversary of the last Dogra ruler of the region, Maharaja Hari Singh, on September 23.

Yuva Rajput Sabha and Amar Kshatriya Rajput Sabha leaders were also part of the delegation, the officials said.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting on his Twitter handle, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a state holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh to salute his contribution in making Jammu and Kashmir an integral part of India.

''In Jammu, representatives of the Dogra community met and thanked Modiji wholeheartedly for the decision,'' the home minister said in a tweet in Hindi.

Ajat Shatru Singh, a former Jammu and Kashmir minister and the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh, handed over a portrait of the last Dogra ruler to Shah.

The officials said representatives of the Gujjar, Bakerwal and Pahari communities also met the home minister separately and discussed their issues with him.

A Sikh delegation also called on Shah, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)