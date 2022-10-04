Tillerson testifies he was unaware of Trump ally Barrack's role in foreign policy

Former U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson testified on Monday in the criminal foreign-influence trial of a onetime fundraiser for Donald Trump that he was unaware of any role played by the Trump ally in U.S. policy toward the Middle East. Thomas Barrack, 75, has pleaded not guilty to charges he used his influence with the Trump campaign and administration to push the United Arab Emirates' interests without notifying the U.S. attorney general, as required by law.

The assertion by Tillerson, a witness for the prosecution, could challenge the argument by Barrack's defense that the State Department, and the former president himself, were aware of Barrack's contacts with Middle Eastern officials. For example, during the 2017 blockade of Qatar by the UAE and other countries, Barrack told Rashid Al Malik - an associate also accused of being an Emirati agent - that the United States was considering hosting a summit to resolve the conflict, prosecutors said in their 2021 indictment of Barrack and Al Malik.

Al Malik, who is at large, then told UAE officials about the possible meeting, prosecutors said. But Tillerson said he was not aware of Barrack's involvement in internal U.S. government discussions about the blockade of Qatar, and that the contents of those talks would be considered sensitive.

"You really don't want outside parties to have that information and try to use it to their advantage," Tillerson testified in federal court in Brooklyn. Tillerson, the former chief executive of Exxon Mobil Corp , served as Trump's secretary of state for slightly more than a year between 2017 and 2018.

Lawyers for Barrack, who chaired Trump's inauguration committee, have also argued that his contacts with Middle Eastern officials were part of his role running Colony Capital, a private equity firm now known as DigitalBridge Group Inc . Randall Jackson, a lawyer for Barrack, asked Tillerson during cross-examination about whether his many interactions with foreign officials from countries like Russia while running Exxon meant he was operating under their control.

"We at all times represent our own views, nobody else's," Tillerson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)