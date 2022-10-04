BD Mishra takes oath as Meghalaya governor
BD Mishra on Tuesday took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.Mishra, the former brigadier of the Indian Army, has been serving as the Arunachal Pradesh governor since 2017 and was given the additional charge of neighbouring Meghalaya. Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and senior cabinet ministers were present at the function.Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the new governor to the state.
BD Mishra on Tuesday took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.
Mishra, the former brigadier of the Indian Army, has been serving as the Arunachal Pradesh governor since 2017 and was given the additional charge of neighbouring Meghalaya. He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who completed his term as the Meghalaya governor on October 3. Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and senior cabinet ministers were present at the function.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the new governor to the state. ''Congratulations and best wishes to @BrigMishraJi as he takes charge as the Governor of Meghalaya. Look forward to his counsel and support....We welcome him to our beautiful state!'' he wrote on Twitter. PTI JOP BDC BDC
