Left Menu

Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles

Reuters | London | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:38 IST
Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that King Charles's travel plans were a matter for him, and she would not discuss the content of their meetings.

Asked about a report in the Sunday Times newspaper that Truss had told Charles not to attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, Truss told LBC: "It's entirely a matter for the king, his travel programme."

"I am not going to reveal the contents of any discussion I have with King Charles."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022