Asked about climate summit, UK's Truss: I won't divulge discussions with King Charles
Reuters | London | Updated: 04-10-2022 12:39 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 12:38 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Tuesday that King Charles's travel plans were a matter for him, and she would not discuss the content of their meetings.
Asked about a report in the Sunday Times newspaper that Truss had told Charles not to attend a world leaders' climate change summit in Egypt next month, Truss told LBC: "It's entirely a matter for the king, his travel programme."
"I am not going to reveal the contents of any discussion I have with King Charles."
