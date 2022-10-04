Left Menu

Mulayam Singh continues to be critical, shifted to ICU, says hospital

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:36 IST
Mulayam Singh continues to be critical, shifted to ICU, says hospital
Mulayam Singh Yadav (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav continues to be critical and on Tuesday he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Medanta hospital in Gurugram, the hospital said.

Yadav, 82, was in the critical care unit of the hospital till Monday.

''Mulayam Singh ji is still critical and admitted in the ICU of Medanta hospital and is being treated by a comprehensive team of specialists,'' said the health bulletin issued by the hospital, and tweeted by the Samajwadi Party on its official handle.

''We all wish for his speedy recovery and long life,'' the party said.

Yadav has been under treatment at the Medanta Hospital since August 22. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday.

The SP patriarch was also admitted to the facility in July, according to sources.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022