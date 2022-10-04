Left Menu

CII representatives meet PM Modi, discuss economy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:43 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:43 IST
Representatives from industry body CII met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed issues related to the state of the economy.

The meeting took place on Tuesday.

''Sanjiv Bajaj, President, CII and Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII called on Hon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to seek his advice, guidance and discuss matters of economy and industry,'' Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) tweeted.

