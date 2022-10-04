Left Menu

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 04-10-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 14:53 IST
BD Mishra takes oath as Meghalaya governor
BD Mishra on Tuesday took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.

Mishra, the former brigadier of the Indian Army, has been serving as the Arunachal Pradesh governor since 2017 and was given the additional charge of neighbouring Meghalaya.

He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who completed his term as the Meghalaya governor on October 3.

''Sworn-in as the Governor of Meghalaya. The senior most Judge of the High Court of Meghalaya, Justice H.S. Thangkhiew administered the oath of office to me at the Durbar Hall of Raj Bhavan, Shillong,'' the 83-year-old governor wrote on Twitter.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and senior cabinet ministers were present at the function.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the new governor to the state.

''Congratulations and best wishes to @BrigMishraJi as he takes charge as the Governor of Meghalaya. Look forward to his counsel and support....We welcome him to our beautiful state!'' he wrote on the microblogging site. Mishra said he was impressed with the cleanliness of the place.

“This is not my first... I am impressed with the beauty and cleanliness of this place. Congratulations to the people,” he added.

