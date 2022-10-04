Left Menu

Bulgaria's former-PM Borissov seeks coalition talks after election win

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:17 IST
Boyko Borissov Image Credit: Flickr
  • Bulgaria

Bulgaria's center-right GERB party will seek talks with its political rivals to try to form a government after winning a national election over the weekend, its leader, the former long-serving premier Boyko Borissov, said on Tuesday.

Borissov said he would be willing not to become the prime minister if that was what was needed to agree a functioning coalition, and added that a new snap poll - following four already in the last two years - would not produce different results.

GERB won the Oct. 2 election with 25.3% of the votes but faces a challenge to forge a ruling coalition in a hung parliament.

