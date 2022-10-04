Left Menu

Gujarat in favour of power subsidy, BJP trying to stop it in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat have liked AAPs idea of free electricity which has prompted the BJP to obstruct the power subsidy scheme in the national capital. Thats why the BJP wants to stop it in Delhi. The chief minister said that he will not allow this to happen under any circumstances.The CM further said, People of Delhi, have faith.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:35 IST
Gujarat in favour of power subsidy, BJP trying to stop it in Delhi: Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat have liked AAP's idea of free electricity which has prompted the BJP to obstruct the power subsidy scheme in the national capital. Kejriwal's tweets came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in 2018, sources at the LG office said on Tuesday.

Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Gujarat is liking AAP's guarantee of giving free electricity. That's why the BJP wants to stop it in Delhi.'' The chief minister said that he will ''not allow this to happen under any circumstances''.

The CM further said, ''People of Delhi, have faith. I will not let your free electricity stop under any circumstances. People of Gujarat, I assure you that if the government is formed, your electricity will also be free from March 1.'' ''You have imposed so much tax on everything. You have increased inflation and you are sucking people's blood. In such a situation, if I give some relief to my people by giving them free electricity, that too will not be tolerated by you? Do you want to stop that too?'' he said in the following tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

Poland demands USD 1.3 trillion in war damages from Germany

 Poland
2
Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among children

Adding COVID-19 to ‘designated diseases’ could boost vaccine uptake among ch...

 France
3
ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

ESO's VLT captures extremely distant explosion in the early universe

 Global
4
NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

NASA to practice mission scenarios for Artemis astronauts in Arizona desert

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022