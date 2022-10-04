Left Menu

Kremlin: Putin 'likely' to sign laws to annex Ukraine territories today

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-10-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 04-10-2022 15:37 IST
Dmitry Peskov
President Vladimir Putin is "likely" to sign laws to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia during the course of the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday. Earlier, the upper house of the Russian parliament unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, representing around 18% of Ukraine's internationally-recognized territory, following a similar vote in the lower house on Monday.

